India records 37,875 fresh COVID-19 cases, 369 new fatalities

The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections

People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 in Khola Bhuyan village on the outskirts of Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India logged 37,875 new cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,30,96,718, while the active cases declined to 3,91,256, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,41,411 with 369 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,608 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.