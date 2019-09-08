Sunday, Sep 08, 2019 | Last Update : 09:12 AM IST

India, All India

Indian Army expedition climbs world's 8 highest passes

ANI
Published : Sep 8, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2019, 9:01 am IST

The expedition flagged off by Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, GOC Fire and Fury Corps on August 31 took five days to complete the trip.

An eight-member expedition of the Indian Army Medical Corps (AMC) scaled eight of the world's highest passes and rode over 1500 kilometres in Ladakh as a part of the AMC Motorcycle Expedition, the Indian Army said on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
 An eight-member expedition of the Indian Army Medical Corps (AMC) scaled eight of the world's highest passes and rode over 1500 kilometres in Ladakh as a part of the AMC Motorcycle Expedition, the Indian Army said on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Udhampur: An eight-member expedition of the Indian Army Medical Corps (AMC) scaled eight of the world's highest passes and rode over 1500 kilometres in Ladakh as a part of the AMC Motorcycle Expedition, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

"The Indian Army Medical Corps under the aegis of DGMS (Army) conducted an ''AMC Motorcycle Expedition'' to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War as well as the ''55th AMC Biennial Conference'', honouring the real heroes of the Indian Army.

The team rode for 1,505 km and scaled eight of the world's highest passes across the strenuous and treacherous terrain of Ladakh region, a feat which has not been achieved before in a single expedition," the press release by the Army read.

The expedition flagged off by Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Fire and Fury Corps on August 31 took five days to complete the trip.

"The expedition, which was flagged off by Lt Gen Y K Joshi, GOC Fire and Fury Corps on Aug 31 2019, rode through eight of the world's highest passes over the next five days - namely, Khardung La, Saser La, Wari La, Chang La, Marsimek La, Kaksang La, Photi La and Taglang La in that order. During their quest to conquer the mighty Karakoram, Kailash and Ladakh ranges, the team also paid their tribute to the gallant martyrs of the Indian Army by visiting Siachen base camp," the release read.

Talking about the members of the team, the release added, "The eight-member expedition team from AMC was led by team leader Colonel Rajesh W Adhau, a mountaineer and Kargil War veteran, with Colonel Saurabh Bhardwaj as Deputy Team Leader.

This unique effort would not only imbibe the ''esprit de corps'' and spirit of adventure amongst all ranks of the Indian Army but has also showcased the tough and robust face of AMC warriors."

Tags: jammu and kashmir, indian army, expedition
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Udhampur

Latest From India

The two ships had left from Trincomalee in Sri Lanka for Visakhapatnam Port on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

2 Sri Lankan naval ships arrive in Visakhapatnam to participate in SLINEX 2019

A three-year-old girl died after she was thrown off the seventh floor of an apartment building in south Mumbai's Colaba area on Saturday evening. (Representational Image)

3-year-old dies after father's friend throws from 7th floor in Mumbai

More than 5,000 fishermen were waiting for the wind to drop. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu: Fishermen start sailing after three-day ban in Rameswaram

The Met department on Saturday predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' for Mumbai and adjoining areas on Sunday and Monday. (Photo: File)

Mumbai to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today, tomorrow

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

2

Apple could launch low-cost iPhone in 2020

3

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

4

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

5

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham