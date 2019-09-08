Indian Army expedition climbs world's 8 highest passes

The expedition flagged off by Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, GOC Fire and Fury Corps on August 31 took five days to complete the trip.

An eight-member expedition of the Indian Army Medical Corps (AMC) scaled eight of the world's highest passes and rode over 1500 kilometres in Ladakh as a part of the AMC Motorcycle Expedition, the Indian Army said on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Udhampur: An eight-member expedition of the Indian Army Medical Corps (AMC) scaled eight of the world's highest passes and rode over 1500 kilometres in Ladakh as a part of the AMC Motorcycle Expedition, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

"The Indian Army Medical Corps under the aegis of DGMS (Army) conducted an ''AMC Motorcycle Expedition'' to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War as well as the ''55th AMC Biennial Conference'', honouring the real heroes of the Indian Army.

The team rode for 1,505 km and scaled eight of the world's highest passes across the strenuous and treacherous terrain of Ladakh region, a feat which has not been achieved before in a single expedition," the press release by the Army read.

The expedition flagged off by Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Fire and Fury Corps on August 31 took five days to complete the trip.

"The expedition, which was flagged off by Lt Gen Y K Joshi, GOC Fire and Fury Corps on Aug 31 2019, rode through eight of the world's highest passes over the next five days - namely, Khardung La, Saser La, Wari La, Chang La, Marsimek La, Kaksang La, Photi La and Taglang La in that order. During their quest to conquer the mighty Karakoram, Kailash and Ladakh ranges, the team also paid their tribute to the gallant martyrs of the Indian Army by visiting Siachen base camp," the release read.

Talking about the members of the team, the release added, "The eight-member expedition team from AMC was led by team leader Colonel Rajesh W Adhau, a mountaineer and Kargil War veteran, with Colonel Saurabh Bhardwaj as Deputy Team Leader.

This unique effort would not only imbibe the ''esprit de corps'' and spirit of adventure amongst all ranks of the Indian Army but has also showcased the tough and robust face of AMC warriors."