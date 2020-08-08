Saturday, Aug 08, 2020 | Last Update : 02:42 PM IST

136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,085,124

59,715

Recovered

1,423,899

46,617

Deaths

42,552

911

Maharashtra49026232728117092 Tamil Nadu2850242275754690 Andhra Pradesh2069601204641842 Karnataka164924842322998 Delhi1427231282324082 Uttar Pradesh113378668341981 West Bengal89666630601954 Telangana7525753239601 Bihar7179446294400 Gujarat68855517922604 Assam5549737225132 Rajasthan4941835186763 Odisha4255028698292 Haryana4005433444467 Madhya Pradesh3729827621962 Kerala3170019147103 Jammu and Kashmir2392716218449 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
  India   All India  08 Aug 2020  Abducted Jammu and Kashmir jawan's father to militants: If you have killed him, send me his body
India, All India

Abducted Jammu and Kashmir jawan's father to militants: If you have killed him, send me his body

THE ASIAN AGE | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Aug 8, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2020, 11:31 am IST

Shakir was reportedly abducted by gunmen after they intercepted his car while he was travelling through Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam

Abducted Territorial Army soldier Shakir Manzoor.
 Abducted Territorial Army soldier Shakir Manzoor.

SRINAGAR: The father of Army jawan Shakir Manzoor abducted by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Kulgam district last week on Friday asked his captors to send him his dead-body if they have killed him.

In a purported audio message uploaded on social media, Manzoor Ahmed, father of the Territorial Army soldier, said, “If my son is not with you, tell me…but if you have killed him send me his body.”

 

Shakir was reportedly abducted by gunmen after they intercepted his car while he was travelling through Damhal Hanjipora, a militancy-infected area of Kulgam, on Sunday evening. Before taking him along forcibly, the suspected militants reportedly torched his Maruti Brezza, the police sources had said.

Next day, his parents while appealing for his release said that they needed him the most “to stay alive”. The J-K police and the Army had said that a massive search operation was soon launched in the area to secure the release of the soldier, who is a resident of Harmain village of neighbouring Shopian district. The Army had also said that he was on leave and was heading home for Eid when his car was intercepted by gunmen.

 

One of his sisters had said, “We appeal to the abductors to please let him go. We don’t need anything, we have everything. Just let our brother go and return to us. He is needed by his aged parents and us. We don’t need this job. We just need our brother.” She had added, “If he has committed some wrong, please forgive him and let him come back to us unharmed.”

Earlier during the day on Friday, the security forces launched a search operation in Shopian’s Imam Sahab area after locals found some clothes reportedly belonging to the abducted soldier lying in an apple orchard outside Landoora village.

The official sources said that a joint team of J-K police and the Army rushed to the spot where they were shown a t-shirt and other clothes and stuff believed to be of Shakir by the villagers. The security forces quickly used sniffer dogs in an effort to trace the soldier and his captors but in vain, a report said.

 

Tags: shakir manzoor, jammu and kashmir, kashmir militancy
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Saturday. (PTI)

Kozhikode crash: In July, DGCA issued notice to airport over safety lapses

President Ram Nath Kovind swears in GC Murmu. (PTI)

GC Murmu sworn-in as India's CAG

Siang river (Photo: PTI)

Alert sounded along Arunachal's Siang river after formation of artificial lake in Tibet

A health worker checks the temperature of a roadside vegetable vendor in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (PTI)

Centre: Grocery shops, vegetable vendors potential spreaders of coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham