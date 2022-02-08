Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022 | Last Update : 10:11 AM IST

  India reports 67,597 new Covid cases, 1,188 deaths
India reports 67,597 new Covid cases, 1,188 deaths

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2022
Updated : Feb 8, 2022, 10:02 am IST

The active Covid cases have declined to 9,94,891

A father holds her daughter while a health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
  A father holds her daughter while a health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 67,597 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 4,23,39,611, while the active cases fell below 10 lakh after around 27 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,04,062 with 1,188 fresh fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

 

The active Covid cases have declined to 9,94,891, comprising 2.35 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate improved to 96.46 per cent, the ministry said.

There was a reduction of 1,14,047 cases in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, as per the data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.02 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 8.30 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from Covid surged to 4,08,40,658, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 170.21 crore, it stated.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, and three crore cases on June 23 last year.

