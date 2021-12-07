Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

India records 6,822 new Covid cases, lowest in 558 days

PTI
Published : Dec 7, 2021, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2021, 10:01 am IST

A decrease of 3,402 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

Used syringes lie inside a bin as people are administered COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 Used syringes lie inside a bin as people are administered COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India logged 6,822 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 558 days, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,46,48,383, while the active cases declined to 95,014, the lowest in 554 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,73,757 with 220 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for 11 straight days and less than 50,000 for 163 consecutive days now.

The active cases comrpise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020,the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,402 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

