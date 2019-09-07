Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

India, All India

Baby girl among four injured in terrorist attack in J&K's Baramulla

ANI
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 10:41 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 10:41 am IST

Terming it a 'merciless act of terrorism', J&K police said that a team has reached the place of attack and a probe has been initiated.

'Police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress,' the spokesman said. (Representational Image)
 'Police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress,' the spokesman said. (Representational Image)

Sopore: Four persons including a baby girl were injured after getting shot at by terrorists in Dangerpora area of Sopore district on Saturday morning, Kashmir Zone Police said.

The injured girl has been identified as Usma Jan.

"In a merciless act of terrorism, terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl, Usma Jan, at Dangerpora village of Sopore," a police spokesman said. The injured have been hospitalised and their condition is stated to be stable, he said. "Police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress," the spokesman said.

Terming it a 'merciless act of terrorism', Jammu and Kashmir police said that a team has reached the place of attack and a probe has been initiated.

Further details are underway.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, ceasefire violation, terrorism, j&k police
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

When PM Modi was greeting ISRO chief before leaving the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru, Sivan got emotional and PM then leaned forward, hugged and patted his shoulder. (Photo: Screengrab)

'My PM is human': Twitter reacts to PM Modi consoling ISRO chief

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in Vepagunta here on Friday, said police. (Representational Image)

17-year-old boy rapes 7-year-old in Visakhapatnam

It was not before Friday that Chidambaram was provided a wooden board, that to on medical advice. Along with which, he was given three, four blankets. (Photo: File)

INX case: Chidambaram spent his first night in Tihar jail sleeping on floor

Subhash, state co-convenor, Bajarang Dal said: 'Chief Minister Rao's picture, TRS party symbol car and government initiative pictures have been carved on the pillars of historic Yadadri Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple under the pretext of re-construction and development of the temple.' (Photo: ANI)

Protests erupt after KCR's face, party symbol appear on Lakshmi Narasimha temple

MOST POPULAR

1

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

2

Russian robot 'Fedor' leaves international space station

3

Apple Music goes live on web

4

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

5

5 new Nokia phones launched: Details inside

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham