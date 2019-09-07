Baby girl among four injured in terrorist attack in J&K's Baramulla

Terming it a 'merciless act of terrorism', J&K police said that a team has reached the place of attack and a probe has been initiated.

'Police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress,' the spokesman said.

Sopore: Four persons including a baby girl were injured after getting shot at by terrorists in Dangerpora area of Sopore district on Saturday morning, Kashmir Zone Police said.

The injured girl has been identified as Usma Jan.

"In a merciless act of terrorism, terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl, Usma Jan, at Dangerpora village of Sopore," a police spokesman said. The injured have been hospitalised and their condition is stated to be stable, he said. "Police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress," the spokesman said.

Further details are underway.