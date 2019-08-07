Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

India, All India

'Was waiting for this day in my lifetime': Sushma Swaraj's last tweet on Article 370

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 8:15 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 8:15 am IST

Sushma Swaraj's final tweet was liked over 142,000 times and retweeted over 35,000 times.

She had over 13 million followers on Twitter, making her among the top followed Indian politicians on the social media site. (Photo: File)
 She had over 13 million followers on Twitter, making her among the top followed Indian politicians on the social media site. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Barely three hours before former foreign minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj died on Tuesday night, she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move on Jammu and Kashmir and said she had been “waiting to see this day in my lifetime”.

Read | Sushma Swaraj dies at 67 after a heart attack

Her last tweet came after the bill to split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening.

Sushma Swaraj's final tweet was liked over 142,000 times and retweeted over 35,000 times. She had over 13 million followers on Twitter, making her among the top followed Indian politicians on the social media site.

As the foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj was loved as much for her quick response to distress messages on Twitter. Hundreds of people sent their wishes and thanked her as it became clear that she will vacate her office.

Tags: rip sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj, twitter, narendra modi, article 370
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Prez, top leaders pay tribute to Swaraj, cremation with state honours today

(Photo: File)

Delhi govt declares 2-day mourning on Sushma Swaraj's death

The meeting was attended by MPs from the BJP and the Congress. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa asks MPs to purse state projects with Centre

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget Galaxy Note 10; Exclusive leak shows you should skip it

2

iPhone 11 cat finally out of the bag with massive Apple slip-up

3

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

4

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

5

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham