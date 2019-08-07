'Was waiting for this day in my lifetime': Sushma Swaraj's last tweet on Article 370

Sushma Swaraj's final tweet was liked over 142,000 times and retweeted over 35,000 times.

She had over 13 million followers on Twitter, making her among the top followed Indian politicians on the social media site. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Barely three hours before former foreign minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj died on Tuesday night, she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move on Jammu and Kashmir and said she had been “waiting to see this day in my lifetime”.

Her last tweet came after the bill to split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

Sushma Swaraj's final tweet was liked over 142,000 times and retweeted over 35,000 times. She had over 13 million followers on Twitter, making her among the top followed Indian politicians on the social media site.

As the foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj was loved as much for her quick response to distress messages on Twitter. Hundreds of people sent their wishes and thanked her as it became clear that she will vacate her office.