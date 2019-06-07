4 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama, search op underway

The terrorists reportedly belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The operation was jointly launched by Army, police and CRPF in Pulwama after they received information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Four terrorists were gunned down by the security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir early on Friday morning.

The operation was jointly launched by Army, police and CRPF in Pulwama after they received information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

Update. Four terrorists have been eliminated.They reportedly belong to JeM.Operation over. More details to follow. https://t.co/ehIPXVeZ1R — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) June 7, 2019

The terrorists reportedly belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The encounter came two days after a woman was shot dead by terrorists at her home in the district.