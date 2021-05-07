Friday, May 07, 2021 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

  India   All India  07 May 2021  Gap of six weeks ideal for vax after recovery
Science

Gap of six weeks ideal for vax after recovery

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 7, 2021, 1:16 am IST
Updated : May 7, 2021, 12:11 pm IST

At least 4 weeks wait recommended for even infected to get jab

Many people are starting to take unnecessary typhoid tests and mistaking Covid for typhoid, they are not getting themselves treated until it is too late. — Representational image/PTI
 Many people are starting to take unnecessary typhoid tests and mistaking Covid for typhoid, they are not getting themselves treated until it is too late. — Representational image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Medical professions say both Coronavirus infected patients as well as those who recovered from it observe at least four to six weeks of gap to take vaccines. They say the wait is essential as vaccine takes at least 15 days to help increase immunity levels in the body. They said in the wake of both categories of people rushing to vaccine centres to get jabs.

Dr Ch. Manoj Kumar, chief of clinical service, Manipal Hospital, said that the Coronavirus- infected and the recovered persons should not at all avoid taking vaccination shots. However, waiting for a few weeks before getting the jab was advisable.

 

Taking part in an awareness programme, Dr. Manoj Kumar answered various queries Covid-19 treatment, vaccines and other concerns among people. Excerpts:

Q. Recently, RT-PCR tests are claimed to be inaccurate in their reports. What are the alternatives in such cases? What tests are available for Covid-19

A: RT-PCR test is the most recommended test as it helps detect Covid more effectively than other available tests. One can also get an Antigen test done and also map it to the history and the symptoms of Covid. CT scan is the least advised test. Many people are starting to take unnecessary typhoid tests and mistaking Covid for typhoid, they are not getting themselves treated until it is too late. One should always consult the doctor before taking any tests.

 

Q: Can pregnant women receive the vaccine?

A: Many countries across the world have started administering vaccine to pregnant women but presently there are no such advisories provided by the Government of India. But, there are a few medical organizations which are requesting the government to allow vaccination for the pregnant women, too.

Q: Should women avoid vaccine during periods?

A: It is completely safe to take the vaccine during their period. I request everyone not to believe in any rumours.

Q: Do youngsters with good immunity need to take the vaccine?

A:  All those above 18 years are strongly advised to get the vaccine irrespective of their immunity levels. It helps us fight the virus better by minimising the impact of the virus and by keeping us safe.

 

Q: Why are people testing positive even after the first dose?

A: The vaccine takes at least 15 days to help increase your immunity. If one has contracted the virus then it must be during this time. If you are Covid +ve after taking the vaccination, please don’t panic. Take the necessary treatment and isolate for at least 2 weeks. Once you test negative, give at least a gap of 4-6 weeks before taking the second dose.

Q: What are common side-effects after vaccination?

A: Patients generally experience body pains and fever for about 1 to 2 days. If the fever lasts for more than 3 days, then one should get tested for Covid, after consulting a doctor.

 

Tags: covid vaccine, time gap between two doses, rt-pcr, pregnant women vaccine, vaccine during periods, people test positive even after first dose, side-effects of vaccination
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Latest From Science

View of a vial of India's COVAXIN vaccine against COVID-19. (AFP)

COVAXIN effective against multiple variants of SARS-COV-2, double mutant strain: ICMR

A staff member of the Rajawadi Hospital holds a vial of Covishield, AstraZeneca's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine made by India's Serum Institute, in Mumbai. (AFP)

DCGI extends shelf life of Covishield from 6 to 9 months

Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of transmission of the virus during a joint news conference at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is

Leaked WHO report says COVID likely passed from bats to humans through another animal

The analysis of samples from Maharashtra has revealed that compared to December 2020, there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations. — Representational image/PTI

COVID-19 double mutant variant detected in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham