Phase 3 trial of Covovax approved

New Delhi: An expert panel of central drug authority has recommended permission for conducting a phase-3 clinical trial of Covid vaccine Covovax as a booster dose in adults, official sources said on Sunday.

The Drugs Controller General Of India has already approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28.

It is yet to be included in the country’s inoculation programme.