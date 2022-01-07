Friday, Jan 07, 2022 | Last Update : 02:48 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Jan 2022  India records 1,17,100 new Covid cases, highest after 214 days
India, All India

India records 1,17,100 new Covid cases, highest after 214 days

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2022, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2022, 11:00 am IST

3,007 cases of Omicron have been reported across 27 states and UTs

A health worker sanitises an ambulance outside the Covid Care Centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) village, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 A health worker sanitises an ambulance outside the Covid Care Centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) village, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The daily rise in coronavirus infections was recorded above one lakh after 214 days, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated.

 

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

The country saw a single day rise of 1,17,100 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,71,363, the highest in around 120 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,83,178 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The country last reported over one lakh cases on June 7 last year when 1,00,636 infections were recorded.

The active cases comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 97.57 per cent, the ministry said.

 

An increase of 85,962 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.74 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.54 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,71, 845, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 149.66 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23

The 302 new fatalities include 221 from Kerala and 19 from West Bengal.

A total of 4,83,178 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,594 from Maharashtra, 49,116 from Kerala,38,358 from Karnataka, 36,825 from Tamil Nadu, 25,127 from Delhi, 22,917 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,846 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

