Friday, Nov 06, 2020 | Last Update : 08:58 PM IST

  India   All India  06 Nov 2020  No bail yet for Arnab, hearing in HC to continue tomorrow
India, All India

No bail yet for Arnab, hearing in HC to continue tomorrow

PTI
Published : Nov 6, 2020, 6:14 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2020, 6:14 pm IST

Meanwhile Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam and three others were detained for protesting against Goswami's arrest

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami
  Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Mumbai: There was no immediate relief for Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in a 2018 abetment of suicide case, on Friday as the hearing on his interim bail plea before the Bombay High Court remained incomplete. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik said they would continue the hearing on Saturday because of lack of time.

"We will assemble for this matter specially tomorrow noon," the court said.

 

Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday and taken to Alibaug, where a case has been registered against him for alleged abetment of suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother over non-payment of dues by Goswami's firm.

The high-profile journalist has been remanded in judicial custody till November 18. Goswami is presently lodged in a school in Alibaug which is designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug jail.

Meanwhile Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam and three others were detained on Friday for protesting against Goswami's arrest outside Mantralaya without taking permission from authorities, a police official said.

 

They were later released by the Marine Drive police, he said.

The protest outside Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai was held to denoncue the arrest of Goswami in a 2018 abetment to suicide case by the Raigad police.

The protesters were also demanding immediate release of the 47-year-old TV journalist, who is in judicial custody till November 18.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Shashikumar Meena said, "BJP MLA Ram Kadam along with three others were detained as they were protesting without taking permission.

"They were brought to the Marine Drive police station and later released."

Tags: arnab goswami hearing, republic tv, anvay naik, mantralaya, ram kadam

Latest From India

Indian Army

Congress accuses Modi sarkar of fake nationalism, stealing pension of armymen

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

Bipin Rawat targets China, says border confrontations could lead to wider conflict

Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Five year term was not enough for BJP govt to drive out Mughals from Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Youth in Odisha’s Ganjam district carrying body of his mother on shoulders as authorities did not provide hearse van.

Youth carries mother’s body on shoulders for 2km as hospital denies hearse van in Odisha

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham