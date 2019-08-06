Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, All India

Top Army official chairs core group meeting in J&K; assures high level readiness

PTI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 12:04 pm IST

Curfew-like restrictions remained in force in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second successive day on Tuesday.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh chaired the meeting that was attended by senior Army, police and paramilitary officers and intelligence officers, it said. (Photo: ANI)
 General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh chaired the meeting that was attended by senior Army, police and paramilitary officers and intelligence officers, it said. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu: A top Army commander chaired a meeting of the core group of intelligence and security agencies in Srinagar on Tuesday and assured a high level of readiness to thwart inimical designs, the Army said.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh chaired the meeting that was attended by senior Army, police and paramilitary officers and intelligence officers, it said.

The meeting took place a day after the Centre revoked some provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and proposed that the state be bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"#Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, #ArmyCdrNC chaired a meeting of the core group of intelligence & security agencies at Srinagar; assured high level of readiness to thwart inimical deigns; lauded synergized efforts of all stake holders to ensure peace & security in J&K," read a tweet on the official account of the Northern Command.

A picture of the meeting was also posted on the Northern Command's official account. Curfew-like restrictions remained in force in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second successive day on Tuesday as authorities are keeping a close vigil on the developing situation in the aftermath of the government's decision.

The authorities have promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 across the state, including Srinagar and Jammu, with heavy deployment of forces.

Tags: article 370, jammu and kashmir, indian army, section 144
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

Gautam Gambhir took a dig at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, saying the unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity happening in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be sorted. (Photo: PTI)

‘Don’t worry, will sort it out son’: Gautam Gambhir reminds Shahid Afridi about 'aggression' in PoK

The timing has not been conveyed to the members, however, sources said if the proceedings of the Parliament extend to late evening then the meeting can be postponed to tomorrow, sources added. (Photo: File)

CWC meeting expected today over Kashmir issue

The victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Raebareli. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Unnao rape survivor's lawyer airlifted to Delhi

Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested a man who impersonated himself as an employee of the Secretariat and cheated public representatives on the pretext of providing them loans. (Representational Image)

Telangana man dupe legislators on pretext of giving loan, arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

10 things you should know before withdrawing cash using credit cards

2

First OnePlus 7T Pro image leaks

3

As government revokes Article 370, Indians rush to look for property in Kashmir

4

2019 set to be warmest year ever

5

Caught on camera: Amit Shah’s photo reveals Modi govt plan, goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham