Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

India, All India

'J&K an integral part of India,' says Shah in LS as Oppn questions bifurcation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 11:35 am IST

Amit Shah said, 'He said that the Parliament has the right to make laws on Jammu & Kashmir.'

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: A day after the Rajya Sabha approved a resolution abrogating Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, the Lok Sabha will vote on the J&K Reorganisation Bill on Tuesday.

Here are LIVE updates:

11:23 am: Replying to Chowdhury’s statement, Shah said, “Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of Union of India. Kashmir ki seema mein PoK bhi aata hai...Jaan de denge iske liye!” He said that the Parliament has the right to make laws on Jammu & Kashmir.

11:20 am: Chowdhury said a few days ago S Jaishankar told Mike Pompeo that Kashmir is a bilateral matter, so don't interfere in it. “Can Jammu and Kashmir still be an internal matter? We want to know. Entire Congress party wants to be enlightened by you,” he asked.

11:12 am: Addressing Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “I don't think you are thinking about PoK, you violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight.”

“You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement & Lahore Declaration, what that an internal matter or bilateral?” he added.

11:10 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah moves the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha.

Tags: article 370, jammu and kashmir, lok sabha, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Gautam Gambhir took a dig at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, saying the unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity happening in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be sorted. (Photo: PTI)

‘Don’t worry, will sort it out son’: Gautam Gambhir reminds Shahid Afridi about 'aggression' in PoK

The timing has not been conveyed to the members, however, sources said if the proceedings of the Parliament extend to late evening then the meeting can be postponed to tomorrow, sources added. (Photo: File)

CWC meeting expected today over Kashmir issue

The victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Raebareli. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Unnao rape survivor's lawyer airlifted to Delhi

Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested a man who impersonated himself as an employee of the Secretariat and cheated public representatives on the pretext of providing them loans. (Representational Image)

Telangana man dupe legislators on pretext of giving loan, arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

10 things you should know before withdrawing cash using credit cards

2

First OnePlus 7T Pro image leaks

3

As government revokes Article 370, Indians rush to look for property in Kashmir

4

2019 set to be warmest year ever

5

Caught on camera: Amit Shah’s photo reveals Modi govt plan, goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham