'J&K an integral part of India,' says Shah in LS as Oppn questions bifurcation

New Delhi: A day after the Rajya Sabha approved a resolution abrogating Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, the Lok Sabha will vote on the J&K Reorganisation Bill on Tuesday.

11:23 am: Replying to Chowdhury’s statement, Shah said, “Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of Union of India. Kashmir ki seema mein PoK bhi aata hai...Jaan de denge iske liye!” He said that the Parliament has the right to make laws on Jammu & Kashmir.

11:20 am: Chowdhury said a few days ago S Jaishankar told Mike Pompeo that Kashmir is a bilateral matter, so don't interfere in it. “Can Jammu and Kashmir still be an internal matter? We want to know. Entire Congress party wants to be enlightened by you,” he asked.

11:12 am: Addressing Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “I don't think you are thinking about PoK, you violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight.”

“You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement & Lahore Declaration, what that an internal matter or bilateral?” he added.

11:10 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah moves the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha.