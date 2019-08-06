Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, All India

CWC meeting expected today over Kashmir issue

ANI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 12:52 pm IST

CWC members were informed late in the night about the meeting, according to sources.

The timing has not been conveyed to the members, however, sources said if the proceedings of the Parliament extend to late evening then the meeting can be postponed to tomorrow, sources added. (Photo: File)
 The timing has not been conveyed to the members, however, sources said if the proceedings of the Parliament extend to late evening then the meeting can be postponed to tomorrow, sources added. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) over the Jammu and Kashmir issue is scheduled to be held later here on Tuesday.

The party has called a CWC meeting at its party headquarters to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir issue. CWC members were informed late in the night about the meeting, according to sources.

The timing has not been conveyed to the members, however, sources said if the proceedings of the Parliament extend to late evening then the meeting can be postponed to tomorrow, sources added.

There is a difference of opinion in the party on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Many leaders are of the opinion that the party should not go against the sentiment of people, while other leaders are of the view that the party should not change its stance, which was also an election promise during the Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

A resolution removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained.

The Upper House also passed Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 to provide ten per cent reservation to the economically backward sections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags: article 370, jammu and kashmir, congress
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Gautam Gambhir took a dig at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, saying the unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity happening in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be sorted. (Photo: PTI)

‘Don’t worry, will sort it out son’: Gautam Gambhir reminds Shahid Afridi about 'aggression' in PoK

The victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Raebareli. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Unnao rape survivor's lawyer airlifted to Delhi

Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested a man who impersonated himself as an employee of the Secretariat and cheated public representatives on the pretext of providing them loans. (Representational Image)

Telangana man dupe legislators on pretext of giving loan, arrested

The BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, said he was hopeful that the saffron party's promise of a 'permanent political solution' in the hills would be a reality by 2024. (Photo: Representational)

After J&K bifurcation, hill parties want Darjeeling to be Union territory

MOST POPULAR

1

10 things you should know before withdrawing cash using credit cards

2

First OnePlus 7T Pro image leaks

3

As government revokes Article 370, Indians rush to look for property in Kashmir

4

2019 set to be warmest year ever

5

Caught on camera: Amit Shah’s photo reveals Modi govt plan, goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham