MEA briefs P5 countries on J&K bifurcation plan

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 2:46 am IST

It’s also obvious that the government is gearing up to face any international implications following its Kashmir move.

 It was, inter alia, highlighted that the proposals which are currently under consideration of the Parliament of India are internal to India. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India on Monday told envoys of “several countries”, including the five permanent members (P-5) of the UN Security Council — the United States, Russia, Britain, France and China, that the move to bifurcate J&K and revoke Article 370 was “internal to India” and that it was “aimed at providing good governance, promoting social justice and ensuring economic development in Jammu and Kashmir”. Apparently, several countries wanted to know about the government’s move in this regard following which envoys of these countries were briefed. By briefing foreign envoys, New Delhi is hoping to counter any move by Pakistan to impose its narrative on developments.

The government is also awaiting the reaction from the Muslim world following Pakistan’s expected push to raise the issue at every forum. It’s therefore expected that New Delhi would be in active touch with envoys of prominent Islamic countries to convey the Indian position.

It’s also obvious that the government is gearing up to face any international implications following its Kashmir move. It may be recalled that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been critical of India on the Kashmir issue, especially since Pakistan is an OIC member and keeps raising the issue at that forum.

Government sources on Monday said, “In the light of interest expressed by members of the diplomatic community in Delhi, senior ministry of external affairs (MEA) officials are briefing the envoys of several countries, including P5, on proposals related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and administrative reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir that were introduced in Parliament today. It was, inter alia, highlighted that the proposals which are currently under consideration of the Parliament of India are internal to India.

