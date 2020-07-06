Mumbai police register FIR over threat call to Taj hotels

Security tightened outside Taj Hotels and nearby areas after a threat call was received yesterday from Karachi, said the Mumbai police

Barricades are placed outside the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel after a threat call of a possible terror attack in Mumbai. (Photo- PTI)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against an unknown person in connection with threat calls made to Taj Hotel and Taj Land Ends, last week.

Last week, security outside Mumbai's two Taj hotels, located in Colaba and Bandra, and the nearby areas was tightened after a bomb threat call was received from Karachi.

The police had said that the call from Karachi came on June 29.

Taj Hotel was one of the venues which were targeted during the 26/11 attacks in 2008.