PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeskhar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mumbai on Sunday to pay last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died earlier today, official sources said.
Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning.
A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on February 6 and 7.
The national flag will fly at half mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.