PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeskhar

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mumbai on Sunday to pay last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died earlier today, official sources said.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning.

A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on February 6 and 7.

The national flag will fly at half mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.