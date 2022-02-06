'My interactions with her will remain unforgettable': PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar

Grieving with the fans, PM Modi said that he will always remember the interactions with her

Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the age of 92 at South Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning.

Grieving with the fans of the veteran singer, PM Modi said that he will always remember the interactions with her.

""I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," the prime minister tweeted.

"Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he added.

Sources in the government said that a two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of the veteran singer. The National flag flying at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect.

Mangeshkar, who was put on ventilator support on Saturday, passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed.

The legendary singer, who had a career spanning over seven decades in the Indian music industry, tested positive for the coronavirus infection on January 8, and has been in the hospital since.

The 92-year-old singer, fondly known as the 'Nightingale of India', has been a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and the Bharat Ratna.