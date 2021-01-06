Wednesday, Jan 06, 2021 | Last Update : 11:31 AM IST

Joint push by Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to assure people on vaccine efficacy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 6, 2021, 10:31 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2021, 10:31 am IST

The chiefs of both firms asserted their intent to jointly develop, manufacture and supply Covid vaccines in India and other nations too

The most important task before them, they said, was to save the lives and livelihood of the people. (PTI)
 The most important task before them, they said, was to save the lives and livelihood of the people. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Serum Institute of India and the Bharat Biotech have jointly released a pledge on Tuesday for a smooth roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines for India and the wider world. This after some confusion arose in public mind about the efficacy of their vaccines.

Bharat Biotech’s Dr Krishna Ella had, in an emotional outburst, created a stir just as the clinical trials of Covaxin were going on. Social media played around with this and added to the confusion in people’s minds.

 

To clear the air, Adar Poonawala, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India and Dr Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, have issued a joint statement asserting their intent to jointly develop, manufacture and supply Covid 19 vaccines both in India and for other nations too.

The most important task before them, they said, was to save the lives and livelihood of the people. Vaccines are a good public health material and they have the power to save lives and accelerate economic growth. With Emergency Use Authorization having come for India, the focus now is to manufacture, supply and distribute the vaccines among populations that needed them the most. High-quality, safe and efficacious vaccines need to be rolled out.

 

The joint statement said both companies respected the great work being carried out individually between them, and they will work together to provide global access to Covid 19 vaccines.

