Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Nov 5, 2020, 12:29 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2020, 12:29 am IST

After Arnab's arrest from Mumbai, he was taken to Alibaug and produced before a court there.

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a the Alibaug court on Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police had arrested Arnab for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer over alleged non-payment of dues.

After Arnab's arrest from Mumbai, he was taken to Alibaug and produced before a court there. As per media reports, he also underwent a medical test.

 

According to reports, Arnab has already applied for bail and his plea will be heard by the Alibaug court on Thursday.

Arnab's latest trouble at least goes back to May, when Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced a re-investigation after a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik. Adnya had accused the Alibaug police of not investigating the alleged non-payment of dues by Republic, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.

As per a Republic TV report, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police reached Arnab's residence without summons, documents or court papers. He also claimed that he was manhandled by the police and pushed into their van during his arrest. Police allegedly also blocked senior management members Niranjan Narayanswamy and Sanjay Pathak from entering the journalist's residence.

 

Politics immediately followed Arnab's arrest with national and local leaders of the BJP supporting the Republic TV editor while the Shiv Sena and NCP defending the MVA government's action.

