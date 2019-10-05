Saturday, Oct 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:59 PM IST

8 people hurt in grenade attack by militants in Kashmir’s  Anantnag

No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kashmir: At least eight people were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists outside Deputy Commissioner’s office in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Saturday, a police official said.

They hurled a grenade on a security patrol outside the heavily guarded complex in Anantnag town, 55 km from here, around 11 am, the official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to eight pedestrians who were evacuated to hospital.

The attack sparked panic among people in the town.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists behind the attack, the official said.

No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

