Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, All India

Kashmir turmoil: 'India has failed Kashmir,' says Mehbooba Mufti

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 1:05 pm IST

Mufti commented on people celebrating Kashmir developments saying it was 'disgusting and disconcerting'

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: File)
 Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Smacking central government's decision to revoke article 370 and 35A, former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has said that the intention of the government is 'clear and sinister'.

She was joined by Omar Abdullah who said: "the government has resorted to deceit and stealth to lay the ground for these disastrous decisions."

Mufti commented on people celebrating Kashmir developments saying it was 'disgusting and disconcerting'

"Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K," Mufti tweeted.

Mufti, Omar and other leaders held a meeting on Sunday at Farooq Abdullah's house to discuss Kashmir.

Further tweeting her dissent on the decision, she wrote, "They want to change demography of the only Muslim majority state in India, disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state." Further stating that she was under house arrest, Mufti said, "Is this the India we acceded to?"

The political leaders in Kashmir were put under house arrest on Sunday evening.

Acceding her faith in parliament, Mufti said, "People like us who placed faith in Parliament, the temple of democracy have been deceived. Those elements in J&K who rejected the constitution & sought resolution under the UN have been vindicated. This will exacerbate the alienation Kashmiris feel."

Mufti mentioned the 1947 partition and asked the outcome of the same for Kashmir. Maharaja Hari Singh of Kashmir agreed to accede to India in 1948 after Pakistani insurgents attacked Kashmir and India had sent its army to fight them back.

"What did J&K get for acceding to India? Another partition along communal lines? Our special status isn’t a gift bestowed upon us. It’s a right guaranteed by the same parliament. A contract entered into by J&K leadership & India. Today, the very same contract has been violated," Mufti tweeted.

Tags: kashmir turmoil, 370, 35a, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

'What a glorious day. Finally the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and the seven decade old demand of the entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime. Ever imagined?' Madhav tweeted. (Photo: File/PTI)

Martyrdom of Dr Mukherjee for complete integration of J&K honoured: Ram Madhav

'We don't know if we have equipment for live streaming or recording of proceedings,' the bench told the counsel. (Photo: PTI)

RSS ideologue seeks live streaming of proceedings for Ayodhya hearing from SC

(Photo: AP)

With the removal of Article 370, what has Jammu and Kashmir lost?

'Vajpayee Ji despite being a BJP leader empathized with Kashmiris and earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most,' PDP chief tweeted.

Amid Kashmir turmoil, Mufti feels Vajpayee's absence on his death anniversary

MOST POPULAR

1

Maruti S-Presso to launch in October; Will rival the Renault Kwid

2

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be sweeter with these two features

3

Steve Jobs was right from the very beginning with iPhone 11 design

4

‘Majestic machine’ of World War II to attempt 43,500 km global flight

5

Stunning Apple AirPods rival earbuds can be charged in a smartwatch

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham