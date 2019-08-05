Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

India, All India

'Doesn’t look good': Omar Abdullah, Mufti tweets about J&K situation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 10:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 10:14 am IST

Apart from Abdullah, Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone were also placed under house arrest.

Mufti tweeted: 'In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours'. (Photo: File)
 Mufti tweeted: 'In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours'. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was placed under house arrest on late Sunday night, appealed to the citizens of the state to stay calm. In a series of tweet, he said he was not sure of what was “in store” for the states, “but it doesn’t look good”.

He tweeted: "While I've been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I've no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn't look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don't take the law in to your own hands, please stay calm."

"To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe and above all please stay calm," he added.

Apart from Abdullah, Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone were also placed under house arrest.

Mufti tweeted: "In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours”.

Ahead of house arrests, the state government suspended mobile services in many parts of the Kashmir Valley. Schools and colleges were shut down and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels.

Tags: kashmir turmoil, jammu and kashmir, omar abdullah, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

'The incident took place at around 3:15 am on Monday. The bus was travelling from Muzaffarpur when it rammed into a divider and caught fire near Purnia bus stand. We are assuming that the driver might have fallen asleep,' Vishal Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Purnia said. (Photo: ANI)

One dead, 13 injured after bus rams into divider and catches fire in Bihar

Sengar was expelled from the BJP last week. (Photo: File)

Expelled BJP MLA and rape accused Kuldeep Sengar to be produced in Delhi court today

He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kashmir turmoil: Resolution to revoke Article 370 from J&K moved in RS

'Mehbooba Mufti has given warning over Article 35A. People of Kashmir should stay ready for sacrifice, she said this echoing the language of separatists. The Home Minister should not tolerate this. This is the language of terrorism,' the party stated in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'. (Photo: ANI)

'Mufti should be declared terrorist and sent to jail': Shiv Sena

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Majestic machine’ of World War II to attempt 43,500 km global flight

2

Stunning Apple AirPods rival earbuds can be charged in a smartwatch

3

Law which allowed circulation of Rs 1000 notes in 1999 scrapped

4

Two key Apple iPhone features confirmed

5

Apple iPhone 11 could be unveiled on this date

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham