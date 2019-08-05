Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

India, All India

1 Lieutenant Governor, 114 seats in J&K UT after delimitation

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 8:07 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 8:07 pm IST

Ladakh will now become a separate UT but without a legislature.

Home Minister Amit Shah proposed the bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Home Minister Amit Shah proposed the bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir will have a Lieutenant Governor and the strength of the Assembly will be 107, which will be further enhanced to 114 after a delimitation exercise is carried out.

The present strength of the assembly is 87, which includes four seats of the Ladakh region. Ladakh will now become a separate UT but without a legislature.

Twenty-four seats of the assembly continue to remain vacant as they fall in the area of Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"...the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies may be determined by the Election Commission in the manner hereinafter provided," according to the J&K Reorganisation Bill, 2019 introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Union Territory of Ladakh will have Kargil and Leh districts, it said.

There shall be a council of ministers, the bill said, consisting of not more than 10 per cent of the total number of members in the Legislative Assembly, with the Chief Minister at the head to aid and advise the Lieutenant Governor in the exercise of his functions in relation to matters with respect to which the Legislative Assembly has powers to make laws.

"The number of seats to be reserved for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly, having regard to the relevant provisions of the Constitution...," it said.

Tags: kashmir turmoil, 370, 35a, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Talking about the increase of security forces in the state, she said the Indian government has made the state into an ‘open jail’ so that nobody can speak up against the ‘illegitimate decision’. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: 'Maybe it was wrong to reject Pak and join India,' says Mehbooba

Referring to speeches made by some Opposition leaders, Shah said:

Shah assures state status to J&K once situation normalises

The total number of centrally administrated territories in the country will now go up to nine. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Here’s what breaking up of J&K into 2 Union Territories means

During his visit, Jaishankar will hold wide-ranging talks with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the entire gamut of bilateral issues, as well as a regional and global matters of mutual interest. (Photo: File)

Jaishankar to visit China from August 11- 13

MOST POPULAR

1

'Not democracy but authoritarianism': Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370

2

Photos: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's pics from college rehearsal days go viral

3

After J&K and Haryana, ‘Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

4

Small airplane lands on busy highway; halts before red light as police dashcam rolls

5

Apple to shockingly kill off long-term flagship this year

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham