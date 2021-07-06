Monday, Jul 05, 2021 | Last Update : 11:31 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Jul 2021  Board exams 2022: CBSE announces special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12
India, All India

Board exams 2022: CBSE announces special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2021, 8:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2021, 8:50 pm IST

The syllabus for the board examination 2021-22 will be rationalised similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021

The board has also announced plans to rationalise the syllabus for 2021-22 academic session and to make the internal assessment and project work more
 The board has also announced plans to rationalise the syllabus for 2021-22 academic session and to make the internal assessment and project work more "credible" and "valid". (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams for next year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, splitting the academic session into two terms.

The board has also announced plans to rationalise the syllabus for 2021-22 academic session and to make the internal assessment and project work more "credible" and "valid".

 

As per an official order by Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academic), CBSE, the term one exams will be held in November-December, 2021 while the second term exams will be conducted in March-April, 2022.

"The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the Subject Experts," he said.

"The Board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. This has been done to increase the probability of having a board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session," he said.

 

The syllabus for the board examination 2021-22 will be rationalised similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021.

Schools will also use alternative academic calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum.

"Efforts will be made to make internal assessment, practical, project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and moderation policy to be announced by the board to ensure fair distribution of marks," he added.

The plans by the board come against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic which forced the cancellation of board exams of some subjects last year and complete cancellation of board exams this year.

 

Tags: cbse, board exams 2022, cbse board exams 2022, cbse assessment scheme
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Ex-Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee was welcomed into the party by TMC leader. (Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit joins TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

India to make CoWIN available to all countries: PM Modi

The 12 suspended members are- Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia. (Representational Image: Twitter/ ANI)

12 BJP MLAs suspended from Maha Assembly for 'misbehaving' with presiding officer

Swamy's health condition was critical for the last one month. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Activist Stan Swamy passes away ahead of his bail hearing

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham