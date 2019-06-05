Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

India, All India

Search operations for missing IAF AN-32 aircraft enters third day

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 12:51 pm IST

AN-32 aircraft took off from Jorhat, Assam at 12:25 pm and and lost contact with ground agencies around 1 pm on Monday.

Navy in a statement yesterday said that its Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I took off from INS Rajali in Arakonam, Tamil Nadu at 1 pm to join the search and rescue operation. (Photo: AFP)
 Navy in a statement yesterday said that its Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I took off from INS Rajali in Arakonam, Tamil Nadu at 1 pm to join the search and rescue operation. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The search operations for the missing AN-32 transport aircraft entered the third day on Wednesday.

"We are putting in all the resources available with us. We have put massive efforts through radar, satellite, visual by helicopters and by ground patrols again today," IAF officials said.

A team of 13 Air Force personnel along with satellites of the ISRO and Naval P-8I spy planes have been pressed into action over parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to locate the missing AN-32 aircraft.

ALSO READ | Missing AN-32: Outdated locator beacon affecting massive search operation

Meanwhile, Su-30MKI, C-130J Super Hercules and other assets at present are carrying out search operation in cloudy weather conditions.

Navy in a statement yesterday said that its Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I took off from INS Rajali in Arakonam, Tamil Nadu at 1 pm to join the search and rescue operation.

Officials said the wreckage of the AN-32 transport aircraft which went missing on Monday in Arunachal Pradesh has not been sighted so far.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is being apprised of the situation by the Air Force on a regular basis.

The Antonov AN-32 with 13 personnel including seven officers and six air warriors on board went missing in Arunachal Pradesh.

The aircraft took off from Jorhat at 12:25 pm and was headed for Menchuka Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh near China border.

The last contact between the aircraft and ground agencies took place at 1 pm.

The Soviet-era aircraft was inducted in the Air Force in the 1980s and has been undergoing upgrades.

Three years ago, on July 22, 2016, an airborne AN-32 aircraft had gone missing with 29 people on board. The aircraft was travelling from Chennai to Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar when it went missing over the Bay of Bengal.

Tags: indian air force, an-32, iaf, plane missing
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘I wish people maintain brotherhood and peace across the nation. Everyone should pray for rains in Bihar as the state is likely to face severe drought condition,’ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said. (Photo: ANI)

Those who give unnecessary statements have 'no religion': Nitish's jibe at Giriraj

Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress had accused the BJP of unleashing terror and violence during polls and rigging EVMs or voting machines. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Whoever messes with us will be destroyed': Mamata's jibe at BJP

Similar clashes were reported in Sopore in north Kashmir and Anantnag in south Kashmir, the officials said. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Protesters, security forces clash after Eid prayers in some parts of Kashmir

Jaishankar said that India hopes to further expand the scope of cooperation with Japan, a country with which New Delhi enjoys a special relationship. (Photo: PTI)

'Modi-Abe vision to be taken forward by Indo-Japan', says Jaishankar

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook honours Kochi teenager with USD 500 for spotting memory bug on WhatsApp

2

England’s expanded ‘blue belt’ to help conserve marine species

3

What! Ananya Panday denied entering club in Mumbai? deets inside

4

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

5

'Anyone lost 590 kg of ganja? Don't panic, we found it,' tweets Assam police

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMLife

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham