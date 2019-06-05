Missing AN-32: Outdated locator beacon affecting massive search opertion

On Monday, The AN-32 that was carrying 13 people onboard lost its contact with ground controllers at 1 pm.

New Delhi: The absence of advanced avionics, radars or emergency locator transmitters (ELTs) in the missing Indian Air Force AN-32 is learnt to be the barrier in locating it, TOI reported.

While the massive search operation to detect any trace of the wreckage in the densely-forested hilly area of Arunachal Pradesh is on, no clue of the missing medium transport aircraft has been gathered yet.

On Monday, The AN-32 that was carrying 13 people (eight crew members and five passengers) onboard, stopped responding and lost its contact with ground controllers at 1 pm.

Since an outdated ''Sabre-8'' ELT or beacon, that was yet to be upgraded with airframe strengthening was installed in the cargo compartment of the AN-32, became a major issue in tracing the aircraft.

Satellites, spy aircraft, fighters, helicopters and foot soldiers all are conducting an intense search operation on the ''probable crash zone'' in the Along-Payum-Tato area. The officials have not received distress signals from the AN-32.

