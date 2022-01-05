Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022 | Last Update : 12:11 PM IST

  India sees single-day rise of 58,097 new Covid infections, 2,135 cases of Omicron
India sees single-day rise of 58,097 new Covid infections, 2,135 cases of Omicron

PTI
Published : Jan 5, 2022, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2022, 10:58 am IST

The death toll has climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 daily fatalities

A student poses for photographs after being administered with a COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 A student poses for photographs after being administered with a COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs, out of which, 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 653 cases followed by Delhi at 464, Kerala 185, Rajasthan 174, Gujarat 154 and Tamil Nadu 121 cases.

 

India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,50,18,358. The active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The country's Covid death toll has climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 daily fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases have increased to 2,14,004, comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.01 per cent, the health ministry said.

A total of 58,419 new infections were reported on June 20 last year.

An increase of 42,174 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.18 per cent, while weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.60 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in India surged to 3,43,21,803, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 147.72 crore, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23 last year.

Meanwhile, the 534 new fatalities include 453 from Kerala and 20 from Maharashtra.

Of the 453 deaths in Kerala, 30 were recorded over the last few days and 423 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said on Tuesday.

A total of 4,82,551 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,41,573 from Maharashtra, 48,637 from Kerala, 38,355 from Karnataka, 36,805 from Tamil Nadu, 25,113 from Delhi, 22,916 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,810 from West Bengal.

 

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

