Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019 | Last Update : 02:07 PM IST

India, All India

As odd-even scheme kicks in, Arvind Kejriwal, ministers carpool to work

PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2019, 1:26 pm IST

Kejriwal carpooled with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai to reach the Delhi Secretariat.

The anti-pollution measure kicked in from 8 am in Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to follow the scheme for the sake of their family and children. (Photo: File)
 The anti-pollution measure kicked in from 8 am in Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to follow the scheme for the sake of their family and children. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The number of vehicles on roads came down significantly on Monday with only even number cars plying in the national capital on the first day of government's odd-even road rationing scheme.

The anti-pollution measure kicked in from 8 am in Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to follow the scheme for the sake of their family and children. Kejriwal carpooled with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai to reach the Delhi Secretariat.

While Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia rode a bicycle to from his residence, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot travelled in his OSD's car to reach the secretariat.

"I have been on Delhi roads for almost two hours and I am happy that basic compliance is being done and most of the vehicles are even numbers. I thank all Delhiites for their cooperation," Gahlot said. Under the scheme, apart from exempted categories, only those non-transport four-wheeled vehicles will ply on the roads which have registration numbers ending with an even digit.

Read | Odd-even scheme begins as national capital gasps under choking smog

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city at 7:30 am stood at 439, which falls in the 'severe' category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

 "Namaste Delhi, odd-even is starting from today to reduce pollution. Please do follow it for yourself, your family, kids and your breath. Share cars. It will strengthen friendship, form relations, save petrol and pollution," Kejriwal said in an early morning tweet in Hindi. He also appealed to auto and taxi drivers not to overcharge commuters and urged them to take part in the scheme. Violations of the odd-even rule will invite a fine of Rs 4,000.

Over 600 teams of Delhi Traffic Police and the transport and revenue departments have been deployed for a strict implementation of the scheme across the city. Rohit Rai (27), a senior creative designer working for an MNC in Gurgaon, said that he had to travel to his office in metro as his car number ended in an odd digit.

"As I live in Ghaziabad, it is more convenient for me to drive my car to work, but due to increasing pollution, it is also our responsibility to make this city clean," he said. Under the scheme, which will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, non-transport four-wheeled vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will not be allowed on the roads on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14.

Similarly, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will not be allowed on the roads on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15. Two-wheelers and electric vehicles have been exempted from the restrictions, but not CNG vehicles. Women-only vehicles with children aged up to 12 years and vehicles occupied by physically-disabled persons will also be exempted.

Twenty-nine categories of vehicles, including those of president, prime minister, emergency and enforcement vehicles, have been exempted. However, the vehicles of the Delhi chief minister and ministers will not be exempted.

Tags: odd-even scheme, arvind kejriwal, delhi air quality, air quality index
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Lawyers across the national capital have been skipping work since the violent clash with Delhi policemen outside Tis Hazari court on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

2 protesting lawyers allegedly attempt suicide in Delhi’s Rohini court

Later, Patel tweeted a letter addressed to Gadkari and wrote in his post,

'Not politics, discussed farmer issues': Ahmed Patel after meeting Gadkari

(Photo: ANI)

Mandate for BJP-Sena to form govt, Cong-NCP to play role of Oppn: Sharad Pawar

Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on information technology, said in a letter to his panel members that alleged use of the technology for snooping on Indian citizens was a matter of

Shashi Tharoor-headed Parl panel to take up WhatsApp snooping case on Nov 20

MOST POPULAR

1

You along with 90 per cent of the world’s internet users are being watched

2

Mind-blowing iPhone 12 renders leak; is this the future for smartphones?

3

Mississippi rated fattest state in America, says report

4

Crazy new iPhone leak confirms futuristic and radical design

5

Finally! Mozilla Firefox to restrict browser notification prompts

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham