Adityanath govt frame new charges against Dr Kafeel Khan

Last month Khan was given a clean chit in the UP hospital oxygen-supply tragedy which had claimed the lives of more than 100 children.

Rajneesh Dubey, principal secretary of the Medical education department has said that the fresh inquiry will investigate a total of 7 charges against Dr Khan. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on Friday framed fresh charges of indiscipline, corruption and gross negligence against Dr Kafeel Khan while he was on duty.

He was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD medical college.

In the previous inquiry, Khan was absolved of two-out four charges levelled against him by the government.

The doctor was found guilty of indulging in private practise and being attached to a private nursing home in Gorakhpur till April 2017.

Rajneesh Dubey, principal secretary of the Medical education department has said that the fresh inquiry will investigate a total of 7 charges against Dr Khan, news agency IANS reported.

Dubey who is the inquiry officer of the case said that Khan has not been exonerated in the case. 'He has been spreading misinformation through social media as well as in mainstream media regarding the investigation,' he said.

The doctor was found guilty of indulging in private practice and being attached to a private nursing home in Gorakhpur till April 2017.

Khan is charged with serious corruption charges and gross violation of rules as he was found guilty of holding private practice and operating a private nursing home while he was in the position of a senior resident and regular spokesperson in government service.

Charges against the doctor will also be probed on the basis of serious misconduct in the new inquiry. In 2018, Khan tried to treat children at the district hospital of Bahraich. This along with spreading misleading information in media form the crux of the fresh charges.

'On Sept 22 (2018), Khan tried to treat patients by forcibly treating patients by forcibly entering the pediatric department of district hospital Bahraich with 3,4 outsiders', Dubey said.

Read | UP doctor jailed for death of 60 kids cleared of all charges, demands apology

Last month Khan was given a clean chit in the UP hospital oxygen-supply tragedy which had claimed the lives of more than 100 children in the hospital.