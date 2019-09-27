Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 12:30 PM IST

UP doctor, who was suspended for over 60 deaths, cleared of charges

ANI
The departmental enquiry report was handed over to Dr Kafeel by the medical college administration on Thursday.

Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College two years ago, has been cleared of charges of medical negligence, corruption and not performing his duty in the 2017 Gorakhpur children death case. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College two years ago, has been cleared of charges of medical negligence, corruption and not performing his duty in the 2017 Gorakhpur children death case.

More than 60 children admitted at the hospital had lost their lives due to oxygen shortage in 2017.

"The allegations against the accused are insufficient... Therefore it is submitted that the accused officer is not guilty," the report stated.

Khan, who was then posted with paediatrics department, was suspended from service on August 22, 2017, following the deaths of about 60 infants in the hospital due to lack of oxygen, after oxygen suppliers cut off supply due to non-payment of dues by the hospital.

He was later booked and arrested on charges of negligent in his duties resulting in a shortage of medical oxygen, culpable homicide, criminal breach of trust and not performing his duty in 2017. The doctor spent nine months in jail. He later secured bail from a court but continues to be suspended from the medical college.

An FIR was registered against Khan under charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy. The additional charges of corruption and private practice have already been dropped during the investigation for lack of evidence.

Khan had claimed that he was made a scapegoat in BRD Medical College oxygen tragedy and demanded a CBI investigation.

