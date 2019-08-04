Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:29 PM IST

India, All India

Ladakh-bound bikers sent back from Kashmir Valley

ANI
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 1:37 pm IST

The riders had to return from Jawahar Tunnel in Ramban district after they were denied entry into Srinagar by police deployed there.

Many riders changed their route and decided to head towards Ladakh via Bhaderwah-Padri area of Doda district passing through the Chamba area of Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)
 Many riders changed their route and decided to head towards Ladakh via Bhaderwah-Padri area of Doda district passing through the Chamba area of Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Doda: Many Ladakh-bound bikers on Sunday were not allowed to proceed towards Kashmir valley after the Jammu and Kashmir government advised Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley.

The riders had to return from Jawahar Tunnel in Ramban district after they were denied entry into Srinagar by police deployed there.

"I was not aware of any restriction like this and was stopped while entering Srinagar in the Ramban district. At first, we thought it might be temporary. But now we have rescheduled our trip and we have to change our plans. All of us are office-goers after so long we planned but now we have to change our plans," said biker Tanmay.

Many riders changed their route and decided to head towards Ladakh via Bhaderwah-Padri area of Doda district passing through the Chamba area of Himachal Pradesh.

Tags: bikers, amarnath yatra, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

The order comes a year after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its report had argued that a comparison with air fare for 13 sectors showed that travelling by aeroplane was cheaper than in train for a large number of routes. (Photo: Representational)

'cheaper' airfares allows rly officials to fly instead of train travel in AC1, AC2

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders attended the second day of 'Abhyas Varga' training programme being organised by the party for all its parliamentarians in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (Photo: ANI)

JP Nadda to meet BJP's general secretaries in Delhi today

India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years. (Photo: pmindia.gov.in)

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

The tea grower said he would be earning Rs 5 lakh annually from the six hectares of tea plantation between the fencing and the zero line. (Photo: Representational)

Planter scripts unique tea tale along Indo-Bangla border

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

2

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

3

Hyderabad man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins USD 4 million

4

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

5

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham