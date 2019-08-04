Come with white flags: Indian Army asks Pak to take bodies of 5 intruders

Five-seven men of Pakistan's BAT, who were trying to infiltrate into India were killed, said Indian Army on Saturday.

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday asked Pakistan to take over the dead bodies of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) who were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector this week.

Five-seven men of Pakistan's BAT, who were trying to infiltrate into India were killed, said Indian Army on Saturday.

The Pakistani Army has been offered to approach with white flag and take over the dead bodies for last rites. However, they are yet to respond.