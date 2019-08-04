Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

India, All India

After ‘leave Kashmir’ advisory, Air India caps fares for Srinagar flights

ANI
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 12:15 pm IST

Soon after DGCA's directions, airlines made announcements to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all Srinagar flights.

Air India has capped fares of all its flights from Delhi to Srinagar and vice versa till August 15, a spokesperson for the airline said on Sunday. (Photo: File)
 Air India has capped fares of all its flights from Delhi to Srinagar and vice versa till August 15, a spokesperson for the airline said on Sunday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Air India has capped fares of all its flights from Delhi to Srinagar and vice versa till August 15, a spokesperson for the airline said on Sunday.

The revision in fares comes in view of the advisory issued on Friday directing tourists and Amarnath yatris to leave the Valley immediately citing security concerns.

Speaking to ANI, Dhananjay Kumar said Air India flights from Srinagar to New Delhi will cost Rs. 6,715, while flights from New Delhi to Srinagar will cost Rs. 6,899.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised airlines to rein in surging airfares for pilgrims returning from Amarnath Yatra.

Airfares for flights from Srinagar over the weekend shot up to abnormally high levels following the security advisory for tourists and pilgrims.

For a one-way direct flight from Srinagar to Delhi, even low-cost airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia charged between Rs 10,000 to Rs 22,000, according to travel portals, as against around Rs 3,000.

Similarly, from Srinagar to Jammu, flight rates on Saturday were Rs 16,000. Other places like Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Jaipur also witnessed a jump in airfares ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 19,000.

Web portals of several airlines with flights from Srinagar on Saturday and Sunday showed that virtually all seats were sold out.

The advisory to Amarnath yatris was issued after it was announced in a joint press conference of the Army and police forces in Srinagar that weapons and ammunition were recovered in the Amarnath Yatra route.

They also said terrorists from Pakistan were planning to launch an attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, based on credible inputs.

In view of the additional rush of passengers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on Friday asked Indian airlines to be prepared to operate extra flights to and from Srinagar to fly out Amarnath Yatris and tourists from the Valley.

Soon after DGCA's directions, airlines made announcements to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all its flights to/from Srinagar.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, amarnath yatra, air india, srinagar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting search operations in more than 15 locations, including Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's residence here on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Unnao case: CBI conducts raid at Kuldeep Sengar's residence, 15 other locations

CMO of Shamli district was fined Rs 25000 for not providing information under the RTI Act. (Photo: File)

Chief Medical Officer in UP fined for not providing information under RTI

A woman and her daughter travelling from Delhi to Kota were killed allegedly after being pushed off a train for resisting robbery in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, the Railway Protection Force said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

UP woman, daughter killed while chasing robbers in Delhi-Kota train

'Pursuing higher studies abroad costs a great deal of money. We have no dearth of talented people who can accomplish anything given equal opportunities. The AAP government has decided to hold their hand,' Delhi's SC/ST Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said. (Photo: File)

AAP govt to launch overseas scholarship scheme for Dalit students

MOST POPULAR

1

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

2

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

3

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

4

Mind-blowing iPhone 11 concept that isn’t far off

5

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham