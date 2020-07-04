Saturday, Jul 04, 2020 | Last Update : 04:45 PM IST

102nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

650,697

17,236

Recovered

394,849

10,350

Deaths

18,691

372

Maharashtra1929901046878376 Tamil Nadu102721583781385 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat34686249411905 Uttar Pradesh2579717597749 West Bengal2048813571717 Telangana2046210195283 Karnataka197108807293 Rajasthan1925615352443 Andhra Pradesh169347632206 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar10911821184 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
  India   All India  04 Jul 2020  Encounter in Kulgam kills one militant; security forces bust terror hideout in Rajouri
India, All India

Encounter in Kulgam kills one militant; security forces bust terror hideout in Rajouri

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jul 4, 2020, 3:03 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2020, 3:03 pm IST

The hideout was unearthed during the course of a joint search operation by police and the Rashtriya Rifles.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Arrah area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

 

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which a militant was killed, the official said.

He said the operation is on and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a terrorist hideout was busted in a remote village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, leading to the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.

The hideout was unearthed during the course of a joint search operation by police and the Rashtriya Rifles in Dardasan village of the Thanamandi area, the officials said.

They said the recoveries made from the hideout included two Chinese pistols with two magazines, an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) with 11 rifle grenades, 14 magazines of AK assault rifle with 920 rounds and a Chinese hand grenade.

A large quantity of material used in the making of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including batteries and wires, was also seized from the hideout, the officials said.

However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery so far.

Tags: rajouri district, encounter in jammu and kashmir, kulgam encounter, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

UP Police personnel carrying the last remains of one of their fallen. (PTI)

Kanpur encounter: UP Police suspends Station Officer for his alleged role in killing

Representational image. (AFP)

CPI(M): ICMR hastening coronavirus vaccine to help PM Modi announce it on Independence Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul, Priyanka to Modi government: Listen to patriotic Ladakhis on Chinese incursions

Representational image, (PTI)

Coronavirus cases in India now stand at 6,48,315 after record spike of over 22K in one day

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

2

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

3

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

4

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

5

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham