Economic Survey 2019 outlines vision to achieve USD 5 trillion economy: PM

The tweet came hours after the Economic Survey was presented to Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Along with a link to the document on the Finance Ministry's website, PM Modi tweeted: 'The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a USD 5 Trillion economy. It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security. Do read!'
 Along with a link to the document on the Finance Ministry’s website, PM Modi tweeted: 'The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a USD 5 Trillion economy. It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security. Do read!' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted the government’s roadmap on how to take India to a USD 5 trillion economy.

Along with a link to the document on the Finance Ministry’s website, PM Modi tweeted: “The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a USD 5 Trillion economy. It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security. Do read!"

The government said economic growth in fiscal 2020 could rise to 7 per cent from 6.8 per cent for the year that ended on March 31, which was the slowest in five years.

The survey was released a day before Sitharaman would present the Union Budget.

It was the first Economic Survey of the NDA government after it won a second term with a landslide victory in the national election held in April and May.

