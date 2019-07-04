Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

Economic Survey: GDP growth projected at 7 per cent for 2019-20

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 12:11 pm IST

The growth projection is higher than a five-year low economic growth of 6.8 per cent for the year ended March 31.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Delhi: The Economy Survey was tabled in the Parliament on Thursday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The survey has predicted 7 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in FY20 on stable macro economic conditions. The growth projection is higher than a 5-year low economic growth of 6.8 per cent for the year ended March 31.

India needs to sustain a GDP growth rate of 8 per cent, to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

The fiscal deficit, as per the survey deteriorated to 5.8 per cent of the GDP as compared to 3.4 per cent for 2018-19 estimated in the interim Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the government will face a challenge on the fiscal front following an economic slowdown impacting tax collections amid rising state expenditure on the farm sector.

(With agency inputs)

