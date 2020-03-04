TMC leader among 10 held for running MP sex racket

Crime branch sleuths busted the racket by raiding a private clinic on the outskirt of Bhopal city.

Bhopal: President of Madhya Pradesh unit of Trinamul Congress (TMC), the ruling party of West Bengal, Sachin Chouhan was among ten people who were arrested on charges of running sex racket here on Tuesday.

The crime branch sleuths busted the racket by raiding a private clinic on the outskirt of Bhopal city. The raids led to arrest of ten people including four women and the TMC leader, the investigating officer said.

The clinic was not registered. Promoters of the clinic claimed that patients with venereal diseases were being treated there.

Acting on a tip off that a sex racket was running in the clinic, police raided it and arrested ten people, the investigating officer said.