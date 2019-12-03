Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

India, All India

Winter chill sets across North. Leh at -14, Delhi and J&K at 8 degrees on Monday

PTI
Published : Dec 3, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2019, 11:52 am IST

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 9.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius.

Several places in the north India experienced the coldest day of the winter on December 2, as the mercury dipped below the season's average, with Leh recording a minimum temperature of -14.4 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image)
 Several places in the north India experienced the coldest day of the winter on December 2, as the mercury dipped below the season's average, with Leh recording a minimum temperature of -14.4 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Several places in the north India experienced the coldest day of the winter on December 2, as the mercury dipped below the season's average, with Leh recording a minimum temperature of -14.4 degrees Celsius. Delhi experienced chilly winds on Monday morning which brought the minimum temperature down to 8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average and the lowest for the season so far.

The relative humidity on Monday was recorded at 85 per cent.

"At 8 degree, Delhi recorded lowest temperature of the season. May drop further to 7 degree in coming days. Winter chill is here," Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet had tweeted.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 9.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius.

Leh continued to remain the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 14.4 degrees Celsius as cold further tightened its grip on the Union Territory of Ladakh.

On Sunday, Leh had recorded a low of -13.2 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season at -2.5 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below the season's average, the meteorological department said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, which experienced several feet of snowfall on various occasions last month, was the coldest place in the valley with a low of -7 degrees Celsius. However, the sun shone bright on Monday morning in both Kashmir and Jammu regions.

The minimum temperature in the snow-bound Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir improved by nearly 1 notch to settle at -5.8 degrees Celsius while Kupwara township of north Kashmir recorded a low of -3.7 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Jammu dropped to 8.0 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. Katra, which serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region, recorded a low of 7.0 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Intense cold conditions prevailed in Himachal Pradesh also with temperatures in high-altitude areas staying between 1-9 notches below the freezing point.

Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state with a low of -9.7 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a minimum temperature of -1.6 degrees Celsius. Manali recorded a low of -0.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Kufri, Shimla and Dalhousie were 3.1, 5 and 5.6 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 23.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

In Haryana and Punjab, Narnaul was the coldest place among cities in the two states at 6.5 degrees Celsius. The common capital Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 9.1 degrees Celsius.

Tags: winter, delhi, leh, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Asking the member not to go by media reports, the home minister said, “koi maafi ki nahi gayi (no pardon has been given)”. (Photo: File)

No pardon given to convict in ex-Punjab CM assassination: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging it followed the politics of

Modi attacks JMM-Cong alliance in J'khand, says 'it follows politics of deception’

According to sources in the party, last week unknown people had entered the premises of the Congress leader in an SUV without any prior appointment and then sought selfies with Gandhi. (Photo: File)

'Not about Priyanka or Gandhi family': Robert Vadra on expresses safety concern

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Why Farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham