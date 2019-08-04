Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 10:08 PM IST

UK, Germany issue advisories to citizens against travel to J&K

Britain advised against ‘all but essential travel to the city of Srinagar and travel between the cities of Jammu and Srinagar.’

Hundred of thousands of tourists which include foreigners, pilgrims, students and labourers from other parts of the country started leaving the Kashmir Valley on Friday after the government notification asked them to return home. (Photo: AP | Representative)
New Delhi: The United Kingdom and Germany on Saturday have asked their citizens to avoid all travel to Jammu and Kashmir, barely a day after the Indian government asked tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to leave "immediately", cutting short their stay and return, amidst an unprecedented advisory from the government after getting intelligence inputs of terror threats.

"There is a risk of unpredictable violence, including bombings, grenade attacks, shootings and kidnapping," the British foreign office said, advising against all travel to Jammu and Kashmir with the exceptions of travel by air to Jammu and within the city, and within the region of Ladakh, according to NDTV.

Making a list of all the recent terror attacks in Kashmir, Britain advised against “all but essential travel to the city of Srinagar and travel between the cities of Jammu and Srinagar on the Jammu-Srinagar highway” – and against travel to tourist destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg.

"If you're in Jammu and Kashmir, you should remain vigilant, follow the advice of local authorities and keep up to date with developments, including via this travel advice," the advisory from Britain said.

Hundred of thousands of tourists which include foreigners, pilgrims, students and labourers from other parts of the country started leaving the Kashmir Valley on Friday after the government notification asked them to return home.

"Travelers staying in Kashmir (especially the Kashmir Valley and the Amaranath Yatra Pilgrimage Route) are advised to leave Jammu and Kashmir," the German ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement, according to NDTV.

Several airlines have decided to give full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of flights to and from Srinagar till August 15, when the Amarnath Yatra was supposed to end.

 

