Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 06:16 PM IST

India, All India

How security forces recovered US-made M-24 sniper rifle near Amarnath Yatra route

ANI
Published : Aug 3, 2019, 6:05 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2019, 6:05 pm IST

Search ops in areas parallel to track was carried out by units of the Indian Army deployed specifically for protection duty under Op Shiva.

During the search, one M24 rifle and an Anti-Personnel Land mine with markings of POF( Pakistan Ordnance Factory) were recovered along the Northern route about 1.5 km south-west of the Sangam Top. (Photo: ANI)
 During the search, one M24 rifle and an Anti-Personnel Land mine with markings of POF( Pakistan Ordnance Factory) were recovered along the Northern route about 1.5 km south-west of the Sangam Top. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: After the intelligence agencies provided strong inputs about the possibility of an attack on Amarnath Yatra, the security forces took enhanced measures to foil any such attempt there.

"On the Amarnath Yatra route, while the road till Chandanwari and Baltal were covered by Road Opening Parties, special focus was placed on the foot tracks. The search and anti-sabotage checks on the track itself including checking the ponies were done by the Central Armed Police Force deployed there," sources said on Saturday.

The search operation in areas parallel to the track was carried out by the units of the Indian Army deployed specifically for protection duty under Op Shiva, they said.

While the northern axis of the Yatra route was covered by 3 Sector RR, the Southern Sector was covered by 1 Sector RT (both units are part Of the Rashtriya Rifles' Victor Force).

During the search, one M24 rifle and an Anti-Personnel Land mine with markings of POF( Pakistan Ordnance Factory) were recovered along the Northern route about 1.5 km south-west of the Sangam Top.

While on the southern flank, an IED was recovered 1.2 km north-east of Sheshnag.

The M24 rifle is a sniper weapon in service being used by the US Army. There is a possibility that this weapon might have been brought in from Afghanistan where it might have been looted by the Taliban.

Along with this, reports of Ibrahim Azhar, JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother, resurfacing in PoK, came alongside further intercepts that confirmed that a group of 15 trained JeM cadres had reached its camps in Markaz, Sanan Bin Salma, Tarnab Farm, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Inputs have suggested that after completing their 'Askari' training camps in Jamrud area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, all 15 of these terrorists are being prepared for infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon while addressing a press conference, had said: "We had achieved major successes. An

M24 American sniper rifle with a telescope and a landmine with Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings have been recovered. The route of the Amarnath Yatra was sanitised for three days."

Tags: jammu and kashmir, amarnath yatra, m-24 rifle, pakistan ordinance factory, chinar corps
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Railway Minister Piyuh Goyal (Photo: ANI)

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

Iran had last month seized the Stena Impero ship. Following the seizure, cargo vessel owner said that there were 23 people on board with 18 Indian nationals, a statement issued by company Stena Bulk said. (Photo: ANI)

MEA working for early release of 18 Indian crew of ship seized by Iran: Jaishankar

'Thank you to all the girls from Lucknow for coming out so strongly in support of 'Unnao Ki Beti' (Unnao's daughter), if all of us stand together, we can force those who empower rapists and criminals into consciousness and change. #EnoughIsEnough,' Vadra tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

'Enough is enough': Priyanka Gandhi thanks supporters 'Unnao Ki Beti' campaign

Yakub, a resident of Kamalia village in Tobha Tek Singh district in Pakistan, was found to be roaming under suspicious circumstances on Friday night near Border Out Post (BOP) Donald Rai Dina Nath and was arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. (Photo: ANI I Representational)

Pakistani arrested near Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur

MOST POPULAR

1

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

2

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

3

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

4

Mind-blowing iPhone 11 concept that isn’t far off

5

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham