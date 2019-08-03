Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 11:25 AM IST

Be ready to run extra flights from Srinagar, advised Airlines: report

PTI
Published : Aug 3, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2019, 9:39 am IST

The advisory came after Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, said Pakistani terrorists were planning to target ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The Army’s disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the yatris and tourists to “curtail” their stay in the Valley and leave immediately. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: With situation appearing turbulent in Kashmir, aviation regulator DGCA advised airlines on Friday to remain ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises, according to a source.

The advisory came hours after the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The Army’s disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the yatris and tourists to “curtail” their stay in the Valley and leave immediately.

“DGCA has advised airlines to remain ready. If there is a need, airlines should be ready to run extra flights,” a source privy to the development told PTI.

“Around 8.45pm, the situation at the Srinagar airport was checked by the DGCA and it was found to be normal. It was found that there is no need to run extra flights right now. But if the need arises later on, the airlines have been advised to remain ready to run extra flights,” the source added.

On Friday evening, IndiGo said on Twitter, “In view of the current security situation in Srinagar and the Government advisory regarding it, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Srinagar till Aug 09, 2019.” With around 49 per cent share in the domestic air-passenger market, IndiGo is the leading airline in the country.

Vistara tweeted, “Due to prevailing security situation in Kashmir, we are waiving change and cancellation fees for flights to/from Jammu and Kashmir for next seven days (till August 9, 2019). Only fare difference, if any, will be applicable for date changes.” Air India said on Twitter in view of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, it will give a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation for all flights to or from Srinagar till August 15.

