Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:49 PM IST

India, All India

After Amarnath, J&K's Machail Mata Yatra suspended over security reasons

PTI
Published : Aug 3, 2019, 11:54 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2019, 11:54 am IST

The yatra commenced on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5.

The 43-day-long 'Machail Mata Yatra' in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir was suspended today due to security reasons, officials said. (Photo: File)
 The 43-day-long 'Machail Mata Yatra' in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir was suspended today due to security reasons, officials said. (Photo: File)

Jammu: The 43-day-long 'Machail Mata Yatra' in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir was suspended today due to security reasons, officials said. Authorities have asked people not to continue the yatra and those on their way should make plans to get back.

"The yatra has been suspended with immediate effect due to security reasons," Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana told news agency Press Trust of India.

The yatra commenced on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5.

Tens of thousands of devotees from across the country visit the scenic Paddar valley, also famous for its sapphire mines, during the Machail Mata yatra and pay obeisance at the holy shrine of goddess Durga in Machail village of Kishtwar after trekking a 30-km arduous route.

Kishtwar, which was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago, was rattled by the killing of state secretary of BJP Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar on November 1 last year, followed by assassination of senior RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard inside a health centre on April 9.

The annual Amarnath Yatra too has been suspended due to security reasons.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, indian army, amarnath yatra, machail mata yatra
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Latest From India

'The fire brigade control room received a call at 4.24 am today, alerting that a major fire has broken out in Navrang building located on Abdul Rehman street,' Mumbai fire brigade chief PS Rahangdale said. (Photo: File I Representational)

Major fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai, none injured

Petrol pumps were inundated by large crowds, some waiting for hours only to be told that the fuel was over. (Photo: PTI)

Tourists, pilgrims throng Srinagar airport after govt notification, locals stock up

Singh along with five others-- Prahlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender -- had allegedly killed a man named Shahnawaz at Kawal village in Jansath area on August 27, 2013. (Photo: File)

Court asks authorities to seize land of accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots

Much to the surprise of police who had launched a search for him, the criminal, Anil walked into the police station here holding a placard that read, 'I have come to the police station on my own, to surrender as I am fearful of police.' (Photo: ANI)

Wanted UP criminal walks into police station, surrenders

MOST POPULAR

1

Mind-blowing iPhone 11 concept that isn’t far off

2

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

3

Leo is ready to launch young talents in Bollywood with his new short movie

4

Is there a need for anti-rejection drugs after transplant?

5

How to use WhatsApp on your computer

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham