Wednesday, Jul 03, 2019 | Last Update : 07:41 PM IST

India, All India

Mixed reaction to Rahul's decision to stick to his resignation

ANI
Published : Jul 3, 2019, 6:13 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2019, 6:26 pm IST

Rahul said he has quit as the party chief stressing that 'accountability is critical for the future growth' of the organisation.

Earlier in the day, Rahul stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay. (Photo: File)
 Earlier in the day, Rahul stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Reactions were mixed on Rahul Gandhi's insistence on Wednesday on quitting as Congress President.

Soon after Gandhi made his position clear on Wednesday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, a Congress ally, greeted him on his standing by the decision and said that he is a young leader who can become president in future.

"Mubarak Ho, that he stood by his decision. He is young and he can become president again in future. He had always wanted someone else in that position, I cannot say that his resignation was due to Congress' defeat in the recent elections. I think he will now work towards building the party," Abdullah told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Rahul stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay.

"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.

Later in the day, Rahul said he has quit as the party chief stressing that "accountability is critical for the future growth" of the organisation.

Read | 'Thank you, serving Cong an honour': Rahul officially resigns as party chief

Responding to this, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said Rahul has left the office of party president but he does not cease to be their leader.

"Rahul Gandhi has left the office of party president but he does not cease to be our leader. Sonia Gandhi is not president anymore but she remains our leader. By way of natural standing they will continue to have admiration, affection, the confidence of party workers in them," Khurshid said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nalin Kohli targetted Rahul and said: "It is up to him whether he continues or resigns. There are two types of parties, one like the BJP which is run by democracy. On the other hand, you have family-driven parties like the Congress. So it is for them to decide that we have no role," he said.

Rahul has also removed the tag of party President from his Twitter bio hours after confirming his resignation from the top post.

The Congress lawmaker changed his bio from "President of Indian National Congress" to "Member of Indian National Congress”.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, farooq abdullah, nalin kohli, salman khurshid

Latest From India

Entire family of six members was arrested for allegedly killing five persons. (Photo: representational image)

After family is arrested on charges of murder, cops take care of pet dog

Representative Image.

Hindu outfits stage protest against cow slaughter

The then home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the National Democratic Alliance would work towards strengthening the sedition law which will help in dealing stringently with “anti-national elements”.

Sedition law to remain; need it to fight anti-national elements

'This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress| Member of Parliament,' his bio on Twitter now reads. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter bio from 'President to Member of INC'

MOST POPULAR

1

After family is arrested on charges of murder, cops take care of pet dog

2

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

3

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

4

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

5

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham