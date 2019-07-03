'Thank you, serving Cong an honour': Rahul officially resigns as party chief

He said, 'I'm nowhere in this process. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide.'

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tweeted his resignation and said that "it is an honour to serve the Congress party".

This tweet came hours later when he told the reporters that the party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay.

Taking to Twitter and standing firm on his decision, Gandhi said, “It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.”

In his letter, Rahul said that as the president of the party, he takes the responsibility for the loss of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He also said that the accountability is crucial for the growth of the party and that is the reason he has decided to resign from the post of the party president.

He said that the Congress must radically transform itself, and it is party's duty to defend people's voices which the BJP is crushing.

Rahul Gandhi: As president of the Congress party, I'm responsible for the loss of the 2019 elections, accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president. pic.twitter.com/igokkZpMLs — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

Ending the letter, he said: “I was born a Congressman, this party has always been with me and is my life's blood and forever that way it shall remain.”

Earlier on Wednesday, he said, “I'm nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide.”

This came a day after Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states called on Gandhi to reconsider the decision taken after the party managed to win just 52 Lok Sabha seats in the recently-held elections.

After Gandhi had quit from his post on May 25, the party faced mass resignations as 200 leaders and workers stepped down from their positions.