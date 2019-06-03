Monday, Jun 03, 2019 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

India, All India

West Bengal: Post polls, politics of 'capturing offices' begins between TMC, BJP

ANI
Published : Jun 3, 2019, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2019, 9:56 am IST

Reports claim many properties belonging to TMC workers were being converted into BJP units after owners of these places switched sides.

The building on which Mamata painted her party's symbol was allegedly captured by supporters of the newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh who had won from Barrackpore after defeating Dinesh Trivedi. (Photo: ANI)
 The building on which Mamata painted her party's symbol was allegedly captured by supporters of the newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh who had won from Barrackpore after defeating Dinesh Trivedi. (Photo: ANI)

West Bengal: After the general elections, which was marked by violence in West Bengal, with the ruling TMC and BJP trading blame over the issue, both the parties are now allegedly "capturing" and "recapturing" each other's offices in various districts of the state.

On May 30, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Naihati area of North 24 Parganas district and 'recaptured' an office, that had the BJP symbol and party name painted on it. The TMC supremo used a painter's brush to paint in black colour the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) official party symbol (flowers and grass) over the saffron walls of the building.

The building on which Mamata painted her party's symbol was allegedly captured by supporters of the newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh who had won from Barrackpore after defeating Dinesh Trivedi.

During the same visit, Mamata also reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan near her convoy here and had said those who raised the slogans were "all outsiders and BJP people".

"They are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal," she had said. This prompted the BJP to announce that it will send 10 lakh postcards with "Jai Shri Ram" written on them to her.

Reportedly, many TMC offices at block and village level in the state were painted in BJP colour (saffron) after the party made inroads into West Bengal by winning 18 of the 42 seats in the state cutting the TMC down to size by limiting its win to only 22 seats against the 34 it had won in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Reports also claim that many properties belonging to TMC workers were being converted into BJP units after the owners of these places switched sides to join the BJP.

On May 28, two TMC MLAs, including Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy, along with 63 municipal councillors joined the BJP in Delhi. Along with Subhrangshu and Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, a CPI (M) MLA Hemtabad Devendra Roy also joined the BJP in the presence of West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Meanwhile, Mamata in a blog post on Sunday attacked the BJP stating that some of its workers and supporters were using a section of the media to spread the ideology of hate.

Read | BJP mixing religion with politics: Mamata on 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan

The Chief Minister also changed the profile picture of her official Twitter page and Facebook account.

Tags: tmc, bjp, mamata banerjee, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, West Bengal

Latest From India

She has registered a complaint against the MLA. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Video: ‘Was slapped, kicked by BJP MLA Balram Thawani,’ says NCP’s Nitu Tejwani

The newly appointed ministers said that the national education policy is only a draft and will have to go under various stages to get implemented. (Photo:FIle)

Amid controversy, Jaishankar, Sitharaman assure no language will be imposed

Several political parties and academicians in non-Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal have already voiced their views on this educational policy. (Photo: File)

'Imposition of Hindi a brutal assault on our states,' says Siddaramaiah

The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture. (Photo: ANI)

To maintain decorum, TN mandates traditional dress code for govt employees

MOST POPULAR

1

'83: Ranveer Singh meets Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne, see pics

2

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

3

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

4

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

5

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch out for in South Africa Bangladesh match

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham