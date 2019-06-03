Monday, Jun 03, 2019 | Last Update : 09:54 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP mixing religion with politics: Mamata on 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan

PTI
Published : Jun 3, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2019, 9:23 am IST

In a video gone viral, Banerjee can be seen getting out of car and trying to confront the sloganeers, calling them criminals and outsiders.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP was mixing religion with politics by repeatedly using the 'Jai Sri Ram' phrase. The Trinamool Congress supremo also claimed that attempts were being made to propagate the ideology of hatred, which should be opposed.

"'Jai Sia Ram', 'Jai Ram ji ki', 'Ram naam Satya hai' etc have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But BJP is using religious slogan 'Jai Sri Ram' as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics (sic)," she said in a Facebook post.

Banerjee said she had no issues regarding any particular slogan being used in political rallies or events of a party. "I have no problem, regarding any particular slogan of political parties in their rallies, and for their party purpose. Every political party has their own slogan. My party has 'Jai Hind, Vande Mataram'.

The Left has 'Inquilab Zindabad'. Others have different slogans. We respect each other," the chief minister said. Banerjee said she does not respect "this forcible enforcement of political slogans on others".

The Chief Minister has lost her cool twice in the last few weeks over people chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' at some places in the state while her motorcade was passing through. On Thursday, Banerjee was greeted by the slogans in Barrackpore, where TMC candidate Dinesh Trivedi was defeated by BJP's Arjun Singh in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Banerjee can be seen getting out of her car and trying to confront the sloganeers, calling them criminals and outsiders. "This is a deliberate attempt to sell hatred ideology through vandalism and violence, which we must oppose together," she wrote in the post.

Banerjee also alleged that the "misconceived" strategy of the BJP was impacting West Bengal in a negative way. "From Ram Mohan Roy to Vidyasagar to other great social reformers, Bengal has been a seat of harmony, progress and forward thinking. But now, the misconceived strategy of BJP is targeting Bengal in a very negative manner," she wrote.

Banerjee further said that it was time to initiate action to refrain political workers from creating unrest in the country. "This is high time that proper action is taken to restrain political workers not to indulge in activities of creating unrest, chaos, violence and disruption of normal life by taking recourse to misplaced ideologies in the so-called name of religion to create divide among the people," she said.

"We have to and would oppose such moves of BJP very strongly in order to keep secular character of the country as enshrined in our constitution," Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, in an apparent reference to Banerjee, BJP leader Mukul Roy earlier in the day said the TMC chief was losing her mental balance following the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

Without naming Banerjee, Roy told reporters, "I do not understand why a person is getting excited hearing 'Jai Shri Ram'. This is totally uncalled for, and done in order to create unnecessary controversy."

Tags: mamata banerjee, jai sri ram, tmc, bjp, west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

A 23-year-old man has been brutally murdered in a suspected revenge killing in Malkajgiri area near Hyderabad, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

23-year-old man killed by friends in cold blood near Hyderabad, revenge suspected

Supriyo, a Union Minister of State for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, also said that the TMC chief's behaviour was the reason behind so many memes emerging on social media. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata 'experienced' politician but her behaviour 'abnormal, bizarre': Babul Supriyo

BJP leader T Raja Singh on Sunday accused the AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Owaisi 'financially supporting' terrorists: Telangana BJP MLA

It also comes days ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan where PM Narendra Modi is expected to come face to face with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. (Representational Image)

‘Against civilised behaviour’: India slams Pak over harassment at iftar event

MOST POPULAR

1

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

2

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

3

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

4

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch out for in South Africa Bangladesh match

5

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham