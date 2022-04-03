Sunday, Apr 03, 2022 | Last Update : 04:56 PM IST

  India   All India  03 Apr 2022  Petrol above Rs 100 in major cities; diesel crosses Rs 100 in MP, AP
India, All India

Petrol above Rs 100 in major cities; diesel crosses Rs 100 in MP, AP

PTI
Published : Apr 3, 2022, 1:22 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2022, 1:22 pm IST

Diesel is the costliest in Chittoor in AP (Rs 105.52), while petrol at Rs 120.65 a litre is the costliest at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan

This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. (PTI)
 This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. (PTI)

New Delhi: Petrol prices on Sunday were above Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities across the country after its rates and that of diesel were hiked by 80 paise a litre each - the 11th increase in less than two weeks that took the total to a record Rs 8 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.87 per litre to Rs 94.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

 

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.00 per litre.

Petrol prices are above Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities from Srinagar to Kochi.

Diesel is above that mark in Thiruvananthapuram (Rs 101.83 a litre), Hyderabad (Rs 103.3), Mumbai (Rs 102.62), Bhubaneswar (Rs 100.1), Raipur (Rs 100.74) and several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh. Diesel rates in Chennai and Bhopal are above Rs 99 per litre.

 

Diesel is the costliest in Chittor in Andhra Pradesh (Rs 105.52 a litre), while petrol at Rs 120.65 a litre is the costliest at the border town of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by about USD 30 per barrel.

The rate revision was expected soon after the counting of votes on March 10 but it was put off by a couple of weeks.

The increase in retail price warranted by crude oil prices rising during the 137-day hiatus is huge, but state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are passing on the required increase in stages.

 

Moody's Investors Services last month stated that state retailers together lost around USD 2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during the election period.

Oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by Rs 13.1-24.9 per litre and Rs 10.6-22.3 a litre on gasoline (petrol) at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel," according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Crisil Research said a Rs 9-12 per litre increase in retail price will be required for a full pass-through of an average USD 100 per barrel crude oil and Rs 15-20 a litre hike if the average crude oil price rises to USD 110-120.

 

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement. 

Tags: fuel price hike, petrol price hike, diesel price hike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

There will be interruption of supply of Covaxin due to suspension of production for export, WHO said. (Representational image: Bloomberg)

WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, after signing of agreement ceremony in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP)

PM Modi, Nepal PM Deuba flag off India-Nepal rail link

The Hippocratic Oath, ethical code attributed to the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, is a widely adopted guideline to conduct medical profession throughout the ages. (Representational image: iStock)

NMC recommends replacing Hippocratic Oath with 'Maharshi Charak Shapath'

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba listens to Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on April 2, 2022. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

PM Modi holds talks with visiting Nepalese counterpart

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham