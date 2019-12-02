Unlike us, Hyderabad vet should get justice soon, says Nirbhaya's mother

'The administration should reflect on why such incidents re-occur,' said Nirbhaya's mother.

The mother of the 23-year-old paramedic, who was raped and murdered in 2012 in Delhi, said she was happy with the AAP government that recommended the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the death row convicts in the case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: “Unlike us, who had to fight for seven years, the 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian should get justice soon. The administration should reflect on why such incidents re-occur,” said mother of Nirbhaya.

“I welcome the Delhi government’s decision to recommend rejection of mercy petition of one of the convicts in the case. I hope soon the accused will be hanged to death soon,” the mother Delhi 2012 gangrape victim said, according to news agency ANI.

On December 16, 2012, the woman was returning home after watching a film — Life of Pi — with her friend when she was raped by six men and thrown off the bus. She died of her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29.

Vinay Sharma who has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since his arrest had filed a mercy plea, while Mukesh, another convict, had refused, according to officials.